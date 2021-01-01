Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Hold

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.51 million. Analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 983.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 77.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 29.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.