Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Sell

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Independent Bank by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Independent Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

