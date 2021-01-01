Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will report sales of $2.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.80 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $78.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.13 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.20 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $179.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 293.64% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

VIR opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

