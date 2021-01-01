Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.97 Million

Equities analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post sales of $615.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.79 million to $638.60 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $365.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

NYSE SMG traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.14. The company had a trading volume of 175,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.09. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 63.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

