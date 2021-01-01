Zacks: Brokerages Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is $0.27. SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06).

SWTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.17. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,603,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,623,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,234,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after purchasing an additional 446,019 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after purchasing an additional 256,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 89.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 873,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 412,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

