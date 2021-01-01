Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) to report sales of $45.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.15 million and the lowest is $45.73 million. PRGX Global reported sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year sales of $163.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.11 million to $163.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $165.32 million, with estimates ranging from $165.14 million to $165.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.63. 141,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,230. PRGX Global has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $179.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

