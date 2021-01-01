Zacks: Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce sales of $44.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the lowest is $43.77 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $40.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $170.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $170.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $188.40 million, with estimates ranging from $186.24 million to $190.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

FCPT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 364,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.