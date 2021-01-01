Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce sales of $88.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.40 million and the lowest is $86.40 million. Denny’s posted sales of $113.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $296.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $297.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $390.11 million, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $412.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DENN. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,326. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $23,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after buying an additional 1,367,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Denny’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after buying an additional 1,269,829 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Denny’s by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 566,268 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.