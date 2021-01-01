Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.98. 486,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,474. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

