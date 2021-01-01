Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Transcat reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $71,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,743.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,031 shares of company stock worth $522,047. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Transcat by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

