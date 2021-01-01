Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.07.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after buying an additional 4,966,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares in the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $29,018,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $52,596,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $56.56. 1,852,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,881. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.43.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.