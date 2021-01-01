Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $997.33 Million

Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce sales of $997.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $988.00 million to $1.01 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $919.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 150,174 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,756. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

