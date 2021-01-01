Zacks: Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.71.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at $25,689,539.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,634 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,933 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.38.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.