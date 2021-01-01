Zacks: Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.71.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at $25,689,539.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,634 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,933 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.38.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.