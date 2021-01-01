Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce sales of $50.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $52.30 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $46.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $201.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.90 million to $203.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $185.23 million, with estimates ranging from $182.80 million to $187.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBCP. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.47. 106,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,429. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $404.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

