Zacks: Analysts Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report $22.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the lowest is $20.10 million. Evolus reported sales of $19.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $57.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.10 million to $61.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $67.16 million, with estimates ranging from $7.32 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evolus by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.36. 529,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,304. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The company has a market cap of $113.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.75. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

