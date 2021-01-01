Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post sales of $82.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.80 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $76.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $310.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.60 million to $315.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $348.77 million, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $352.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.93 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFSC. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,627,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 86,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $916.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

