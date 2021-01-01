Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post sales of $132.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.24 million. 8X8 posted sales of $118.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $522.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.47 million to $525.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $611.40 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $643.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,257.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $67,790.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,428.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,555. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth $194,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGHT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 760,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.83. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

