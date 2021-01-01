Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE DHX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.