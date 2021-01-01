Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 82,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 68.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

