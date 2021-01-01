Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on YJ. ValuEngine raised shares of Yunji from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yunji from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yunji from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Yunji has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.97 million, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Research analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

