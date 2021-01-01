Ycash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $90,268.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $90,268.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00219929 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00028921 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039802 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,653,894 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

