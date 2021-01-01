Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $58.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

YMAB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. 126,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $363,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $363,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,702. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,249,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 405,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

