XRP (XRP) Trading 32.5% Lower Over Last Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $11.04 billion and approximately $5.68 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00130381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.00563189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00161673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00300759 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00050319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00076783 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

