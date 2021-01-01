Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 15.2%

Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM) was up 15.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 592,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 125,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$28.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01.

About Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

