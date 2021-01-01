Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Up 11.3%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was up 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 218,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 196,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company has a market cap of $538.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

