Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Up 11.3%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was up 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 218,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 196,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
The company has a market cap of $538.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.
Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.