Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.15.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

