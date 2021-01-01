Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Tops $56.74

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00127789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00557958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00166126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00301186 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00049165 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

