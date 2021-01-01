WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $661.64

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $661.64 and traded as high as $805.00. WPP plc (WPP.L) shares last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 895,760 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on WPP. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 890.77 ($11.64).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 772.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 661.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The firm has a market cap of £9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.26.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

