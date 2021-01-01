Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MRWSY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.