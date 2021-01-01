WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.81 and last traded at $39.81. 2,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.33% of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

