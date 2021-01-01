WisdomTree International ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESD) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree International ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESD) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.46 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree International ESG Fund stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.29% of WisdomTree International ESG Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

