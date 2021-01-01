WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.
WIMI stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.
WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile
WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.
