WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

WIMI stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.