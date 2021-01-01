Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Gap Down to $4.96

Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.36. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

