WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $56.02 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $56.02 million and approximately $43,754.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005410 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

