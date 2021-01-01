WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in WestRock by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.