Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Up 7.8%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. 1,014,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,473,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

