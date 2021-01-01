Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE: WLKP) in the last few weeks:

12/30/2020 – Westlake Chemical Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2020 – Westlake Chemical Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Westlake Chemical Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – Westlake Chemical Partners was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Westlake Chemical Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2020 – Westlake Chemical Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

11/5/2020 – Westlake Chemical Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 342,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,996. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $839.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

