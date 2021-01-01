Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Motors (GM)

General Motors (NYSE: GM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/21/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/15/2020 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox, along with upcoming electric vehicle (EV) launches including GMC Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq are expected to boost the firm’s prospects. Strong automotive liquidity of $37.8 billion positions it well to tide over coronavirus-induced uncertainty. Encouragingly, the firm expects $11.5-12.5 billion of FCF in 2H20, higher than the prior forecast. General Motors’ big electrification push to adapt to the changing dynamics of the industry will drive growth, going forward.The company aims to spend more than $20 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs. The Ultium Drive system, along with collaborations with Honda and EVgo are likely to scale up General Motors’ e-mobility prowess. Thus, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment. “

11/9/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $43.00.

11/3/2020 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

General Motors stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,079,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,385,692. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,797,877 shares of company stock valued at $77,288,207. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

