WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) Shares Down 2%

WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD)’s stock price fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 57,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 241,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut shares of WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that WeedMD Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

