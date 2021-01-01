Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $473.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $359,668.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,168.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 61,977 shares of company stock worth $1,148,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSBF. TheStreet upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

