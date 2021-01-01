Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $731.37 or 0.02501787 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019454 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.