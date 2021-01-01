Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 1,588,645 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $54,408,330.90.

On Thursday, December 17th, S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $84,644,625.18.

On Tuesday, December 15th, S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $41,984,079.48.

On Thursday, December 10th, S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51.

On Tuesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59.

On Friday, November 20th, S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,277,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 50.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 140.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 159,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $2,867,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 79,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

