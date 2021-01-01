Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 1,588,645 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $54,408,330.90.
- On Thursday, December 17th, S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $84,644,625.18.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $41,984,079.48.
- On Thursday, December 10th, S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67.
- On Thursday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59.
- On Friday, November 20th, S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00.
NYSE:WMT opened at $144.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.74.
Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,423,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,277,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 50.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 140.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 159,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $2,867,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 79,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
