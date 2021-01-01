Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,061.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $544,819.27. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,695.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,980 shares of company stock worth $3,086,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 482.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

