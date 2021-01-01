Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Trading Up 3.3%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00. Approximately 291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $420.30 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

