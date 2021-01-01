VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

VYNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE opened at $1.58 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $265.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.97.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

