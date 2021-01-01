Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price rose 12.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 2,822,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,903,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

VUZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth $885,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

