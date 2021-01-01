vSlice Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One vSlice token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, vSlice has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar. vSlice has a total market cap of $39,096.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00041381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00299775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $599.23 or 0.02047155 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice (VSL) is a token. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

