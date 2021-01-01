VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Trading Up 0.9%

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.90 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 78.70 ($1.03). Approximately 249,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,012,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 181.39, a current ratio of 181.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The company has a market cap of £223.39 million and a PE ratio of 22.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.05.

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

In other news, insider Graeme Proudfoot purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £37,000 ($48,340.74). Also, insider Richard Levy purchased 66,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £43,591.68 ($56,952.81). In the last three months, insiders purchased 182,999 shares of company stock worth $12,344,032.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.