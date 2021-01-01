VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) vs. Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Avnet has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOXX International has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avnet and VOXX International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $17.63 billion 0.20 -$31.08 million $1.54 22.80 VOXX International $394.89 million 0.77 -$26.44 million N/A N/A

VOXX International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avnet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avnet and VOXX International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 0 0 0 0 N/A VOXX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of VOXX International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of VOXX International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and VOXX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet -0.52% 3.40% 1.55% VOXX International -4.93% 0.12% 0.09%

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats. The company's Consumer Electronics segment provides speakers; home theater, business music, and streaming music systems; on-ear and in-ear headphones; wired and wireless headphones and ear buds; Bluetooth headphones and ear buds; soundbars and sound bases; digital living network alliance compatible devices; high-definition television and wireless fidelity antennas; high-definition multimedia interface accessories; karaoke and infant/nursery products; activity tracking bands; healthcare wearables; home electronic accessories; other connectivity products; power cords; performance enhancing electronics; TV universal remotes; flat panel TV mounting systems; power supply systems and charging products; electronic equipment cleaning products; personal sound amplifiers; set-top boxes; home and portable stereos; and digital multi-media products. Its Biometrics segment offers iris identification and biometric security related products. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

