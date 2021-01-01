VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) vs. EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Critical Analysis

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VivoPower International and EuroSite Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A EuroSite Power -12.78% -4.29% -3.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VivoPower International and EuroSite Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.57 -$5.10 million N/A N/A EuroSite Power $4.47 million 1.16 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

EuroSite Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VivoPower International.

Volatility and Risk

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, indicating that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of VivoPower International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VivoPower International beats EuroSite Power on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

